Gas (GAS) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00010966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $153.08 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
