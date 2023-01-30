Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 43,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 34,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

