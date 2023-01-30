Galxe Price Reaches $2.01 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Galxe has a total market cap of $108.98 million and $27.86 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00008829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00398235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.70 or 0.27953173 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00596236 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.