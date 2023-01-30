Galxe Market Capitalization Achieves $118.00 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00009175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $118.00 million and $24.28 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

