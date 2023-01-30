Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.40. Galenica has a twelve month low of C$75.25 and a twelve month high of C$75.25.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

