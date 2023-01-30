G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,898.67

G999 (G999) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,898.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00086941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000236 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

