Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 201,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FURY traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fury Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

