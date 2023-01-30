Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSY opened at $218.76 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

