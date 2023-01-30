Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $262.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

