Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

