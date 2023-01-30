Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

