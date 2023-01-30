Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 790 at Credit Suisse Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.28) to GBX 790 ($9.78) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 825 ($10.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($9.04) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $902.14.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

