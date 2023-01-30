Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.28

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 1283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Freshii Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$66.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

