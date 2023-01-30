Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

