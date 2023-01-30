Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00005665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $109,200.94 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

