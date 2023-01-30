Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$6.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.20. 479,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,071. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$217.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.