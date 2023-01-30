Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

