Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00.

Flywire Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 589,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

