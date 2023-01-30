Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,611,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 800,519 shares.The stock last traded at $34.04 and had previously closed at $33.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

