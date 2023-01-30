Flow Traders Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.

Shares of FLTDF stock remained flat at $23.30 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

