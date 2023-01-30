FlatQube Price Hits $3.25 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00014306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $122,807.95 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00398235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.70 or 0.27953173 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00596236 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.36003654 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,359.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

