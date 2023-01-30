FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

