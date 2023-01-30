FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,930,166.55 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,930,166.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,273,157.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,019,791.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,960,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

