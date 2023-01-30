First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.76 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
