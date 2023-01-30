First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEMS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,996. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $490,000.

