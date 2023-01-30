First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FEMS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,996. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.