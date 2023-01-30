First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after buying an additional 119,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. 80,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,071. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

