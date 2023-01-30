First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.19), reports. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,852 shares of company stock worth $1,949,869 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

