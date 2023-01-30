First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.
First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
