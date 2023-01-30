First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

