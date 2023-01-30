First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

