Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 481.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Finning International Price Performance
FINGF stock remained flat at $27.95 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
