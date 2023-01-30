Financial Review: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.40 $772.23 million $2.26 4.82 Summit Hotel Properties $610.23 million 1.46 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -41.70

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

