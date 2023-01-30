Financial Contrast: UserTesting (NYSE:USER) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of UserTesting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UserTesting and Liquid Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 10 1 0 2.09 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

UserTesting currently has a consensus price target of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given UserTesting’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

This table compares UserTesting and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07%

Volatility and Risk

UserTesting has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UserTesting and Liquid Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million 7.36 -$50.72 million ($0.57) -13.16 Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 7.98 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.44

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UserTesting. UserTesting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UserTesting beats Liquid Media Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

