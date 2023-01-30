Financial Contrast: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $387.00 million 1.24 $56.71 million $0.87 12.45 Synaptics $1.74 billion 2.88 $257.50 million $6.93 18.10

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79% Synaptics 15.53% 39.05% 17.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $137.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.