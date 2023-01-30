Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.06. 193,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

