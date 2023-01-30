Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. 249,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

