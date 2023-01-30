Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,449. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $127.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.