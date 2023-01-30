Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.07 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $234.07 million and $39.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00087355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

