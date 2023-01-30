Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.44 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $216.44 million and approximately $42.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00086440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00057151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

