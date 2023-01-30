Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $222.23 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $222.23 million and approximately $38.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00089467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

