FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.80. 190,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,185. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.