Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.01

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 40073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $40,020,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $12,281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 310.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 342,289 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

