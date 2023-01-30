FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

FDS stock opened at $425.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

