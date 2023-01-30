Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.00. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 7.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extendicare Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.