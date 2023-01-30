Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.0 days.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.00. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.33.
Extendicare Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 7.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extendicare (EXETF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.