Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.3 days.
OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.
