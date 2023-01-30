Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.3 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.

Get Experian alerts:

About Experian

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.