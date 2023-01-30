Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

