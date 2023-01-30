Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,977.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

