Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
EVLVW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
