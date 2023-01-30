Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLVW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

