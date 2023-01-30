Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

