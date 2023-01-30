Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 83 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

MTD opened at $1,529.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,583.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,476.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

